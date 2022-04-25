Hernández: Even with some struggles, the Dodgers are really good. And they can be a lot better

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Hernández
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cody Bellinger
    Cody Bellinger
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Turner
    Justin Turner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mookie Betts
    Mookie Betts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with teammates Justin Turner, left, and Max Muncy (13) after hitting a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with Justin Turner, left, and Max Muncy after hitting a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning Sunday. (Mike McGinnis / Associated Press)

Mookie Betts is batting .196 …

… and they’re still the highest-scoring team in baseball.

Walker Buehler has an earned-run average in the fours, Julio Urias isn’t throwing as hard as he did last year, Andrew Heaney is on the injured list …

… and they still have the best record in the majors.

They started their backup catcher and a journeyman utility player on Sunday …

… and Sean Manaea lasted only 4 1/3 innings as they trampled the San Diego Padres 10-2 in their series finale at Petco Park.

The Dodgers are everything they were made out to be, the evidence of their anticipated offensive firepower found as much in what has gone wrong as what has gone right.

Their rotation depth is already a concern. Their Trevor Bauer problem remains in the background. And Betts isn’t their only key player searching for his rhythm at the plate, with Justin Turner and Max Muncy in similar situations.

Regardless, the Dodgers are a major league-best 11-4 after winning two of three games against the Padres.

The Dodgers have scored five or more runs in 10 games. Their average of 5.47 runs per game is the most in baseball.

They outscored the Padres over the three-game series, 18-6.

“I think it’s probably a lot to ask nine guys to be going good all at the same time,” Clayton Kershaw said. “But that’s what’s so great about our lineup. We don’t have to have all nine going. We have to have a few guys hot and everybody else do their jobs and have good at-bats.”

Kershaw was a beneficiary of the lineup’s most recent outburst, which included a couple of homers by Cody Bellinger and another by Freddie Freeman.

With the Dodgers holding an 8-1 lead, Kershaw was able to depart from the game after only five innings. Sidelined for the 2021 postseason by an injury, Kershaw has been particularly mindful of protecting his arm in the early part of the season, especially since spring training was shortened by a lockout.

Manager Dave Roberts was pleased with the consistency of the offense Sunday. Instead of scoring the majority of their runs in one inning, the Dodgers scored in five of the first six innings.

“It was really the first time all year we tacked on runs,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers collected eight hits and four walks while exploiting a couple of errors by the Padres.

Roberts credited the team’s mindset for the early-season production.

“We know how good we can be,” he said. “But I think it just speaks to not only the talent but just the team offense.”

Dodgers&#39; Cody Bellinger celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning on Sunday in San Diego. (Mike McGinnis / Associated Press)

Turner, who drove in the first run and was two for four, struck out to end the third inning. But he fouled off seven consecutive pitches and forced Manaea to throw 11 pitches in the at-bat.

Bellinger homered the next inning.

“I think, at times, when you get a lot of really good offensive players, guys are kind of selfish with their at-bats,” Roberts said. “But we do a great job of valuing the walk, taking 90 feet and running the bases. We run the bases as well as we have since I’ve been here.”

To Roberts’ point: The team’s 13 steals are tied for the most in the majors.

The Dodgers didn’t steal any bases on this day, but Roberts was able to offer other examples. He pointed to when catcher Austin Barnes tagged up to reach third base on a fly ball to center field by Freeman in the sixth inning, which positioned him to score on a fielder’s choice.

The manager also applauded a groundout by Muncy that drove in Betts later in the inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 10-1. Betts reached base three times, twice on walks.

“Those runs matter,” Roberts said.

The extra runs allowed Roberts to avoid calling on most of his high-leverage relievers. The exception was closer Craig Kimbrel, who had not pitched in six days and was in need in game action.

Bellinger is now the Dodgers’ home-run leader with four, something he said was in part a reflection of the team’s depth.

While the Dodgers certainly welcome Bellinger’s resurgence, they didn’t enter the season counting on it. Bellinger batted seventh Sunday.

“This is the craziest lineup I’ve been part of and it definitely just allows you to just stay simple and just kind of have the hand-the-baton-off kind of mentality,” Bellinger said.

The Dodgers have a run differential of plus-44, which leads the majors.

They’re good.

They’re really good.

And here’s what’s scary: When Betts, Turner and Muncy inevitably start playing like themselves again, they can be even better.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clayton Kershaw nears club record, Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers rout Padres

    Clayton Kershaw gave up only one run and Cody Bellinger homered twice as the Dodgers beat the Padres 10-2 on Sunday in San Diego.

  • Dodgers pitcher David Price on injured list after testing positive for COVID-19

    Dodgers pitcher David Price was put on the injured list Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

    A growing body of evidence is being gathered in the hopes of prosecuting Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

  • Terry Crews says he responded to being sexually assaulted in the same way Chris Rock reacted to Will Smith's slap at the Oscars: 'I chose to be in control'

    Terry Crews told The Hollywood Reporter he could relate to both Chris Rock and Will Smith, referencing times he acted the way they did at the Oscars.

  • 'Scammed by Starlink': Customers are frustrated with price hikes for uplink kits they still haven't received months after paying $100 deposits

    Two Starlink customers told Insider they'd had trouble getting their deposits returned. "This is not fair business practices," one said.

  • A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump and Mark Meadows 'wanted the Capitol to be taken' on the day of the riot

    The ex-prosecutor's analysis comes after congressional testimony from a Trump former aide revealing that the former president plotted with GOP lawmakers to overturn Biden's victory.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins escaped with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in an emotional Bell Centre Sunday night. Patrice Bergeron picked up two goals, including the empty-netter, and one assist. Charlie McAvoy added the eventual game winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki added goals while Jeff Petry recorded two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves. The Bell Centre crowd had an opportunity to celebrate the pas

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin