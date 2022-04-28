Hermès Unveils Timeless Geta Bag

Timeless luxury handbag brand Hermès has just revealed its latest handbag dubbed Geta. Available in a range of nine different shades, the newest must-have accessory arrives coated in decadent leather and features the bold, elongated "H" magnetic clap.

Bearing an exciting and edgy profile, the French design house’s latest creation is inspired by the familiar click of traditional Japanese platform wooden sandals, hence its name. The innovative clasp also serves another function as it works as a pedestal, giving the Geta Bag its much-deserved limelight. The silhouette also boasts an ingenious sliding system that is integrated into the bottom of the bag, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap for comfort.

Take a look at the Hermès Geta Bag in the gallery above. The style is available for $46,800 HKD (approximately $5,965 USD).