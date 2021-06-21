Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st May 2021

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Two more NBA players have been removed from Canada's roster for its current training camp. Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Oshae Brissett of the Indiana Pacers are no longer on Canada's 19-player roster after being on the 21-player invitation list. Canada is preparing in Tampa, Fla., for a six-team Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 29 in Victoria. The winner advances to the Tokyo Olympics. Khem Birch of the Toronto Raptors and Kelly Olynyk of the Houston Rocket