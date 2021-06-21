Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st May 2021
RELEASE
Paris, June 21, 2021
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL
In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)
Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)
Publications
31 May 2021
105 569 412
178 123 575
177 106 081
21 June 2021
30 April 2021
105 569 412
177 825 777
176 862 580
11 May 2021
31 March 2021
105 569 412
177 789 001
176 825 696
13 April 2021
28 February 2021
105 569 412
177 738 640
176 775 017
9 March 2021
31 January 2021
105 569 412
177 732 981
176 765 838
8 February 2021
31 December 2020
105 569 412
177 762 999
176 796 206
8 January 2021
30 November 2020
105 569 412
177 793 683
176 825 376
8 December 2020
31 October 2020
105 569 412
177 797 393
176 831 125
12 November 2020
30 September 2020
105 569 412
177 657 510
176 688 492
8 October 2020
31 August 2020
105 569 412
177 660 861
176 692 226
10 September 2020
31 July 2020
105 569 412
177 663 549
176 691 790
11 August 2020
30 June 2020
105 569 412
177 663 663
176 694 899
11 July 2020
31 May 2020
105 569 412
177 671 725
176 298 189
11 June 2020
30 April 2020
105 569 412
177 371 899
175 988 012
12 May 2020
31 March 2020
105 569 412
177 385 889
176 004 131
14 April 2020
29 February 2020
105 569 412
178 148 779
176 773 175
9 March 2020
31 January 2020
105 569 412
178 118 639
176 749 291
14 February 2020
31 December 2019
105 569 412
178 108 521
176 746 892
14 January 2020
30 November 2019
105 569 412
178 063 668
176 708 247
12 December 2019
31 October 2019
105 569 412
178 065 620
176 716 214
14 November 2019
30 September 2019
105 569 412
178 068 436
176 725 233
14 October 2019
31 August 2019
105 569 412
178 070 314
176 731 799
13 September 2019
31 July 2019
105 569 412
178 071 327
176 733 026
7 August 2019
30 June 2019
105 569 412
178 073 631
176 742 506
9 July 2019
31 May 2019
105 569 412
178 186 716
176 864 008
14 June 2019
30 April 2019
105 569 412
178 231 861
176 904 626
13 May 2019
31 March 2019
105 569 412
178 235 213
176 907 632
11 April 2019
28 February 2019
105 569 412
178 236 297
176 915 2018
14 March 2019
31 January 2019
105 569 412
178 238 767
176 920 826
7 February 2019
31 December 2018
105 569 412
177 354 174
176 036 795
10 January 2019
30 November 2018
105 569 412
175 147 721
173 830 058
7 December 2018
31 October 2018
105 569 412
175 147 522
173 832 304
9 November 2018
30 September 2018
105 569 412
175 138 169
173 830 756
12 October 2018
31 August 2018
105 569 412
175 138 358
173 833 834
14 September 2018
31 July 2018
105 569 412
175 128 042
173 825 032
9 August 2018
30 June 2018
105 569 412
175 132 569
173 831 353
12 July 2018
31 May 2018
105 569 412
174 925 618
173 652 271
15 June 2018
30 April 2018
105 569 412
174 923 889
173 508 051
15 May 2018
31 March 2018
105 569 412
174 946 378
173 529 101
12 April 2018
28 February 2018
105 569 412
174 946 564
173 529 664
15 March 2018
31 January 2018
105 569 412
174 907 134
173 489 814
15 February 2018
31 December 2017
105 569 412
174 840 779
173 425 158
15 January 2018
30 November 2017
105 569 412
174 128 500
172 714 094
15 December 2017
31 October 2017
105 569 412
174 126 106
172 838 064
14 November 2017
30 September 2017
105 569 412
174 092 529
173 004 099
13 October 2017
31 August 2017
105 569 412
174 099 833
173 093 440
12 September 2017
31 July 2017
105 569 412
174 099 902
173 090 791
11 August 2017
30 June 2017
105 569 412
174 063 847
173 056 058
13 July 2017
31 May 2017
105 569 412
174 060 847
173 056 200
15 June 2017
Attachment