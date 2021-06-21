Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st May 2021

Hermès International
·4 min read

RELEASE

Paris, June 21, 2021

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


Date

Total number of shares

Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)

Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)

Publications

31 May 2021

105 569 412

178 123 575

177 106 081

21 June 2021

30 April 2021

105 569 412

177 825 777

176 862 580

11 May 2021

31 March 2021

105 569 412

177 789 001

176 825 696

13 April 2021

28 February 2021

105 569 412

177 738 640

176 775 017

9 March 2021

31 January 2021

105 569 412

177 732 981

176 765 838

8 February 2021

31 December 2020

105 569 412

177 762 999

176 796 206

8 January 2021

30 November 2020

105 569 412

177 793 683

176 825 376

8 December 2020

31 October 2020

105 569 412

177 797 393

176 831 125

12 November 2020

30 September 2020

105 569 412

177 657 510

176 688 492

8 October 2020

31 August 2020

105 569 412

177 660 861

176 692 226

10 September 2020

31 July 2020

105 569 412

177 663 549

176 691 790

11 August 2020

30 June 2020

105 569 412

177 663 663

176 694 899

11 July 2020

31 May 2020

105 569 412

177 671 725

176 298 189

11 June 2020

30 April 2020

105 569 412

177 371 899

175 988 012

12 May 2020

31 March 2020

105 569 412

177 385 889

176 004 131

14 April 2020

29 February 2020

105 569 412

178 148 779

176 773 175

9 March 2020

31 January 2020

105 569 412

178 118 639

176 749 291

14 February 2020

31 December 2019

105 569 412

178 108 521

176 746 892

14 January 2020

30 November 2019

105 569 412

178 063 668

176 708 247

12 December 2019

31 October 2019

105 569 412

178 065 620

176 716 214

14 November 2019

30 September 2019

105 569 412

178 068 436

176 725 233

14 October 2019

31 August 2019

105 569 412

178 070 314

176 731 799

13 September 2019

31 July 2019

105 569 412

178 071 327

176 733 026

7 August 2019

30 June 2019

105 569 412

178 073 631

176 742 506

9 July 2019

31 May 2019

105 569 412

178 186 716

176 864 008

14 June 2019

30 April 2019

105 569 412

178 231 861

176 904 626

13 May 2019

31 March 2019

105 569 412

178 235 213

176 907 632

11 April 2019

28 February 2019

105 569 412

178 236 297

176 915 2018

14 March 2019

31 January 2019

105 569 412

178 238 767

176 920 826

7 February 2019

31 December 2018

105 569 412

177 354 174

176 036 795

10 January 2019

30 November 2018

105 569 412

175 147 721

173 830 058

7 December 2018

31 October 2018

105 569 412

175 147 522

173 832 304

9 November 2018

30 September 2018

105 569 412

175 138 169

173 830 756

12 October 2018

31 August 2018

105 569 412

175 138 358

173 833 834

14 September 2018

31 July 2018

105 569 412

175 128 042

173 825 032

9 August 2018

30 June 2018

105 569 412

175 132 569

173 831 353

12 July 2018

31 May 2018

105 569 412

174 925 618

173 652 271

15 June 2018

30 April 2018

105 569 412

174 923 889

173 508 051

15 May 2018

31 March 2018

105 569 412

174 946 378

173 529 101

12 April 2018

28 February 2018

105 569 412

174 946 564

173 529 664

15 March 2018

31 January 2018

105 569 412

174 907 134

173 489 814

15 February 2018

31 December 2017

105 569 412

174 840 779

173 425 158

15 January 2018

30 November 2017

105 569 412

174 128 500

172 714 094

15 December 2017

31 October 2017

105 569 412

174 126 106

172 838 064

14 November 2017

30 September 2017

105 569 412

174 092 529

173 004 099

13 October 2017

31 August 2017

105 569 412

174 099 833

173 093 440

12 September 2017

31 July 2017

105 569 412

174 099 902

173 090 791

11 August 2017

30 June 2017

105 569 412

174 063 847

173 056 058

13 July 2017

31 May 2017

105 569 412

174 060 847

173 056 200

15 June 2017

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories