Hermès International: Share buyback program

Hermès International

RELEASE

Paris, June 20, 2022

In connection with the implementation of its share buyback program, Hermès International gave in May 2020 a mandate to an investment services provider (‟ISP”).

This mandate has been terminated on June 20, 2022, on which date a new mandate was concluded with the ISP.

Pursuant to this mandate, Hermès International instructed the ISP to buy back a maximum amount of 500,000 Hermès International shares on its behalf, independently, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

This operation fits into the framework of the share buyback program authorized in the sixth resolution approved by the General Meeting of April 20, 2022*.

* The mandate will be, if applicable and where necessary, automatically adjusted to take into account each new resolution that would be subsequently approved by the Shareholders’ General Meeting.

