Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.40 Per Share; Acquisition by VyStar Credit Union on Track to Close in 4th Quarter 2021
JONESBORO, Ga., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $2.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Second quarter earnings included higher operating expenses associated with the scheduled acquisition by VyStar Credit Union later this year.
Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:
Shareholders approved the acquisition agreement with VyStar Credit Union on July 12, 2021. Regulatory approvals are expected in the 3rd quarter and integration planning continues.
Pre-tax core earnings increased to $4.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $4.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income excluding transaction costs was $4.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Reductions to problem assets continued in the second quarter as total classified assets declined to $3.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $4.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $29.1 million at June 30, 2020.
Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reflecting the overall improved credit outlook.
“Our operating results remain strong as we continue normal operations through the approval process of our acquisition by VyStar Credit Union. While we have received shareholder approval, we await regulatory approvals from the FDIC, Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, the NCUA and Florida Office of Financial Regulation,” stated Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer.
Net Interest Income
The Company’s net interest income decreased slightly to $12.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 from $12.8 million in the first quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.36% for the second quarter of 2021 from 3.58% for the first quarter. Both quarters' net interest margin were positively impacted by the accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $825,000 and $855,000 for the second quarter and first quarter of 2021, respectively. The earning asset yield decreased 28 basis points to 3.72% during the second quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 0.36% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.26% for the second quarter from 3.48% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.
Loan Loss Provisions
The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the second quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of June 30, 2021.
Non-interest Income
Second quarter non-interest income increased to $4.6 million from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Higher deposit service charges and fees, interchange and ATM fees were partially offset by lower gains on the sale of SBA loans.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million to $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $11.8 million the prior quarter. Other expenses increased to $5.3 million for the second quarter from $3.9 million the prior quarter. The second quarter included approximately $1.6 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.
Balance Sheet
Total assets remained at $1.65 billion at June 30, 2021, relative to the previous quarter. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $35.4 million to $306.1 million from $270.7 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased slightly by $1.2 million to $173.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $174.8 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $4.9 million to $999.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $994.3 million at March 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $59.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $88.2 million three months earlier.
Total deposits remained at $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.1% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 29.6%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.8% and time deposits at 17.5%.
Asset Quality
Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $3.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $4.8 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease during the second quarter reflected a reduction of $749,000 in loans and $306,000 reduction in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.18% of total assets compared to $3.9 million, or 0.24% during the prior quarter.
The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.43% of total loans at June 30, 2021 from $15.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.52% of total loans at June 30, 2021.
Capital
Total shareholder equity increased to $149.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $145.8 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.02% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.99% at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.65 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 9.1% from June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.01%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.32%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.57%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.
HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Earnings:
Net Interest Income
$
12,727
$
12,769
$
12,530
$
11,901
$
11,769
Net Income
2,869
4,333
977
901
948
Net Income excluding transaction costs
4,146
4,333
977
901
948
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.62
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.14
Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.60
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
Diluted excluding transaction costs
$
0.57
$
0.60
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
6,967
6,956
6,924
6,921
6,908
Diluted
7,212
7,179
7,139
7,139
7,131
Period-end number of shares (1)
7,220
7,222
7,227
7,229
7,227
Book value per share (period-end)
$
20.65
$
20.18
$
19.76
$
19.62
$
19.45
Tangible book value per share (period-end)
$
15.65
$
15.16
$
14.71
$
14.54
$
14.34
Key Ratios (percent):
Return on average assets
0.69
%
1.10
%
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs
1.00
%
1.10
%
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
Return on average tangible equity
10.34
%
16.28
%
3.66
%
3.44
%
3.70
%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs
14.95
%
16.28
%
3.66
%
3.44
%
3.70
%
Yield on interest earning assets
3.72
%
4.00
%
4.05
%
4.03
%
4.32
%
Cost of funds
0.36
%
0.42
%
0.52
%
0.60
%
0.61
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.58
%
3.53
%
3.43
%
3.71
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans
3.26
%
3.48
%
3.50
%
3.67
%
3.78
%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
26.6
%
26.0
%
26.7
%
24.7
%
26.0
%
Efficiency ratio
76.5
%
67.2
%
83.1
%
75.1
%
77.8
%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs
67.2
%
67.2
%
83.1
%
75.1
%
77.8
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.99
%
6.81
%
6.93
%
7.04
%
7.06
%
Asset Quality (period-end):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.43
%
1.41
%
1.32
%
1.23
%
1.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans
1.52
%
1.53
%
1.44
%
1.36
%
1.13
%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
1113.0
%
731.0
%
143.1
%
118.6
%
54.9
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.24
%
0.79
%
1.04
%
1.87
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.04
%
-0.43
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.04
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans
0.04
%
-0.46
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.05
%
Capital (period-end):
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:
CET1
12.32
%
12.02
%
11.95
%
12.10
%
11.99
%
Tier 1
12.32
%
12.02
%
11.95
%
12.10
%
11.99
%
Total
13.57
%
13.27
%
13.19
%
13.26
%
12.97
%
Leverage
9.01
%
9.10
%
8.98
%
9.08
%
9.55
%
Other (period-end):
Branches
22
22
22
24
24
FTE
276
278
288
289
302
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
12,592
$
12,625
$
12,938
$
12,806
$
12,748
PPP loans, including fees
1,024
1,071
984
666
523
Investment securities
376
516
393
426
394
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
79
55
61
76
40
Total interest and dividend revenue
14,071
14,267
14,376
13,974
13,705
Interest expense:
Deposits
843
986
1,256
1,457
1,673
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements
6
10
15
21
20
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
1
14
Line of credit
124
110
181
196
135
Subordinated notes
290
310
310
313
-
Junior subordinated debentures
81
82
84
85
94
Total interest expense
1,344
1,498
1,846
2,073
1,936
Net interest income
12,727
12,769
12,530
11,901
11,769
Provision for loan losses
-
-
1,700
2,550
2,550
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
12,727
12,769
10,830
9,351
9,219
Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees
1,291
1,285
1,574
1,433
1,218
Interchange and ATM fees
1,665
1,536
1,480
1,524
1,422
Securities gains, net
-
-
-
-
741
Gain on sale of SBA loans
738
906
924
275
61
Other
913
765
579
678
701
Total noninterest revenue
4,607
4,492
4,557
3,910
4,143
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,551
6,528
8,309
6,477
5,877
Occupancy and equipment
1,443
1,402
1,404
1,454
1,388
Other real estate expenses, including losses
on sales and impairments, net
165
7
391
113
619
Other
5,332
3,904
4,335
4,070
4,153
Total other operating expenses
13,491
11,841
14,439
12,114
12,037
Income before income tax expense
3,843
5,420
948
1,147
1,325
Income tax expense
974
1,087
(29
)
246
377
Net income
$
2,869
$
4,333
$
977
$
901
$
948
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
6,967
6,956
6,924
6,921
6,908
Diluted
7,212
7,179
7,139
7,139
7,131
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.62
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.14
Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.60
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
25,217
$
26,312
PPP loans, including fees
2,095
523
Investment securities
892
1,012
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
134
387
Total interest and dividend revenue
28,338
28,234
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,829
3,695
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements
16
70
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
37
Line of credit
234
235
Subordinated debt
600
-
Junior subordinated debentures
163
215
Total interest expense
2,842
4,252
Net interest income
25,496
23,982
Provision for loan losses
-
5,100
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
25,496
18,882
Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees
2,576
2,916
Interchange and ATM fees
3,201
2,685
Securities gains, net
-
1,313
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,644
612
Other
1,678
1,345
Total noninterest revenue
9,099
8,871
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,079
12,733
Occupancy and equipment
2,845
2,697
Other real estate expenses, including losses
on sales and impairments, net
172
692
Other
9,236
8,234
Total other operating expenses
25,332
24,356
Income before income tax expense
9,263
3,397
Income tax expense
2,061
833
Net income
$
7,202
$
2,564
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
6,964
6,900
Diluted
7,209
7,124
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.03
$
0.37
Diluted
$
1.00
$
0.36
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
27,722
$
23,851
$
29,092
$
23,001
$
26,767
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
278,360
246,824
189,533
178,473
172,961
Cash and cash equivalents
306,082
270,675
218,625
201,474
199,728
Securities available for sale, at fair value
173,606
174,785
169,329
157,045
131,429
Other investments
786
786
1,203
1,203
1,451
Loans:
Loans, excluding PPP loans
999,127
994,251
980,257
949,473
950,920
PPP loans
59,233
88,201
87,775
103,402
103,074
Allowance for loan losses
(15,159
)
(15,256
)
(14,117
)
(12,925
)
(10,772
)
Loans, net
1,043,201
1,067,196
1,053,915
1,039,950
1,043,222
Premises and equipment, net
36,114
37,220
37,165
37,154
34,375
Bank owned life insurance
34,174
33,925
28,734
28,536
28,334
Other real estate owned
1,533
1,839
2,593
5,043
8,496
Goodwill
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275
Core deposit intangible, net
7,758
7,995
8,232
8,470
8,707
Deferred tax asset, net
13,313
14,362
14,900
14,989
15,276
Other assets
7,423
8,140
8,219
8,058
6,156
Total Assets
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
$
1,571,190
$
1,530,197
$
1,505,449
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
488,877
$
479,653
$
415,476
$
427,389
$
417,690
Interest-bearing demand
270,380
269,517
283,009
237,710
225,292
Money market and savings
425,371
422,904
385,246
355,308
337,169
Time
250,839
261,710
278,825
290,521
301,532
Total deposits
1,435,467
1,433,784
1,362,556
1,310,928
1,281,683
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,241
13,413
13,187
15,407
17,194
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
-
4,167
Line of credit
22,688
14,688
14,688
24,688
24,688
Subordinated notes
13,165
19,656
19,646
19,637
19,653
Junior subordinated debentures
9,327
9,288
9,250
9,211
9,173
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,312
8,598
9,030
8,441
8,267
Total liabilities
1,503,200
1,499,427
1,428,357
1,388,312
1,364,825
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
702
702
702
702
701
Additional paid in capital
117,151
116,972
116,825
116,628
116,396
Retained earnings
31,186
28,316
23,983
23,007
22,105
Other comprehensive income (loss)
26
(219
)
1,323
1,548
1,422
Total Shareholders' Equity
149,065
145,771
142,833
141,885
140,624
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
$
1,571,190
$
1,530,197
$
1,505,449
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)
$
3,843
$
5,420
$
948
$
1,147
$
1,325
Provision for loan losses
-
-
1,700
2,550
2,550
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net
165
7
391
113
619
Securities gains, net
-
-
-
-
(741
)
Loss on sub-lease
-
-
800
-
-
Employee restructuring costs
-
-
1,310
-
-
Transaction costs
1,612
-
-
-
-
PPP impact
(1,024
)
(1,396
)
(984
)
(666
)
(1,523
)
Pre-tax core earnings
$
4,596
$
4,031
$
4,165
$
3,144
$
2,230
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Real estate loans:
Construction and land development
$
144,263
$
152,889
$
142,513
$
136,313
$
148,158
Single-family residential
162,996
165,362
171,153
166,673
167,734
Commercial - owner occupied
260,186
266,258
259,592
255,277
248,001
Commercial - other
214,995
198,965
192,808
191,313
187,032
Multifamily
14,017
6,746
14,171
11,849
11,669
Total real estate loans
796,457
790,220
780,237
761,425
762,594
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)
190,095
190,365
184,509
171,251
172,134
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)
13,874
14,861
16,677
17,844
17,117
Gross loans
1,000,426
995,446
981,423
950,520
951,845
Unearned income
(1,299
)
(1,195
)
(1,166
)
(1,047
)
(925
)
Loans, net of unearned income
$
999,127
$
994,251
$
980,257
$
949,473
$
950,920
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
PPP loans:
Up to $50,000
$
7,033
$
11,718
$
11,701
$
12,762
$
12,765
$50,001 - $150,000
15,438
24,231
23,448
27,371
27,371
$150,001 - $2 million
26,384
35,498
36,357
47,724
47,724
Greater than $2 million
11,963
17,953
17,953
17,953
17,953
Total PPP loans (1)
60,818
89,400
89,459
105,810
105,813
Unearned income
(1,585
)
(1,199
)
(1,684
)
(2,408
)
(2,739
)
PPP loans, net of unearned income
$
59,233
$
88,201
$
87,775
$
103,402
$
103,074
(1) June 30, 2021 includes $30.5 million and $30.3 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Asset Quality Information
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Classified assets:
Nonperforming loans
$
1,362
$
2,087
$
9,866
$
10,902
$
19,638
Other real estate owned
1,533
1,839
2,593
5,043
8,496
Total nonperforming assets
2,895
3,926
12,459
15,945
28,134
Accruing classified loans
811
835
888
1,634
971
Total classified assets
$
3,706
$
4,761
$
13,347
$
17,579
$
29,105
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL
2.3
%
3.1
%
8.9
%
11.9
%
18.1
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.24
%
0.79
%
1.04
%
1.87
%
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
15,256
$
14,117
$
12,925
$
10,772
$
8,330
Provision for loan losses
-
-
1,700
2,550
2,550
Charge-offs
(195
)
(198
)
(860
)
(403
)
(170
)
Recoveries
98
1,337
352
6
62
Balance at end of period
$
15,159
$
15,256
$
14,117
$
12,925
$
10,772
Loans, excluding PPP loans
$
999,127
$
994,251
$
980,257
$
949,473
$
950,920
PPP loans
59,233
88,201
87,775
103,402
103,074
Performing past due loans
1,464
2,500
2,472
2,193
3,506
Allowance as % of loans
1.43
%
1.41
%
1.32
%
1.23
%
1.02
%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans
1.52
%
1.53
%
1.44
%
1.36
%
1.13
%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans
1113.0
%
731.0
%
143.1
%
118.6
%
54.9
%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans
993,346
988,230
960,808
947,177
946,389
Average PPP loans
77,325
83,489
100,725
102,396
78,981
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.04
%
-0.43
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.04
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans
0.04
%
-0.46
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.05
%