Crystal Palace Park to undergo £5 million redevelopment through National Lottery funding

Crystal Palace Park’s dinosaurs are due to see a makeover (Chris Gorman/ National Lottery H)

Crystal Palace Park will undergo a £5million makeover that will see a new dinosaur play park after it was awarded National Lottery funding to help preserve them for the future.

The south-east London park famed for its historic Crystal Palace Dinosaurs is among restoration projects stretching from Penzance to John O’Groats that will benefit from £24 million in National Lottery grants.

The funds will help advance the park’s regeneration plan which includes restoration work to the Tidal Lakes, home of the historic Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, a new dinosaur-themed playground and an information centre.

The restoration comes after 30 of the giant statues, which have thrilled visitors to Crystal Palace Park for more than a century, were added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register after cracks were found in their stonework.

Restoration work to the Tidal Lakes, home of the historic Crystal Palace Dinosaurs (Chris Gorman/ National Lottery H)

The park is on the Heritage At High-Risk Register partly due to the condition of the dinosaurs which have stood there for nearly 170 years.

The sculptures, which include pterodactyls, a megalosaurus and iguanodons, were started only 10 years after the term ‘dinosaur’ was coined, and seven years before Charles Darwin published his theory of evolution.

Some of the models are less than accurate by modern-day standards, but they are regarded as classic examples of Victorian attempts to bring prehistory to the people.

Crystal Palace Park (Chris Gorman/ National Lottery H)

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Crystal Palace Park embodies the joy of heritage, from its nature walks and unique dinosaurs to the kaleidoscope of sporting and cultural activities held in its magnificent grounds.

“It’s as important to local communities as its history is significant internationally.

“In 1852, Crystal Palace Park was designed to impress, educate, entertain and inspire. Our funding will help ensure that it continues to do just that for generations to come.”

In Penzance in Cornwall, the Gardeners’ House has received more than £2 million to repurpose a historic stable block to create a new green community hub.

In Scotland, John O’Groats Mill will receive almost £1.6 million for restoration so it can engage with the community to help provide opportunities in the surrounding area.

Hilden Mill School in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, will be granted more than £800,000 to transform its disused building into a tearoom and childcare facilities for families in the city.

The Trinity Centre in Cardiff receives £892,000 to help fund improvements to the charity’s base so it can better support work being done by 24 groups.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund said all investment decisions in its 10-year plan will be based on four principles: saving heritage, protecting the environment, inclusion, access and participation, and organisational sustainability.