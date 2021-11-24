Heritage Christmas Market begins Friday

Medalta’s Heritage Christmas Market returns Friday from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local craftspeople will be featured at the market as will art and pottery made by the Medalta artists. There will be children’s activities as well as seasonal treats and drinks from the Copper Leaf Cafe. Admission to the Medalta museum will be free during these times.

The event will be held at Medalta Potteries. Restrictions Exemption Program is in place.

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News