Here's your last-minute position cheatsheet for 2020 fantasy football drafts

It snuck up on you, didn’t it? We’re officially less than two weeks away from the NFL season.

I don’t blame anyone who wasn’t proactive about joining or setting up fantasy leagues in the middle of the summer. It’s the strangest year of our sporting and normal lives, and there have been plenty of scary moments. I try to come at my work from a human angle before anything else, and I understand if anyone has been focused on non-sports issues for a while.

That said, the NFL seems likely to start on time and have a season of meaty consequence. And I certainly welcome the entertainment and, I’ll admit it, the distraction. We all need something to root for and cheer for. We need communal events we can enjoy together.

In an effort of helping you assemble the best team possible, here’s a brief check-in with all six fantasy football positions. Yes, I even put some words on defenses and kickers. The purpose today is to give you an idea of how I will approach these positions; consider them as you make your own plans.

If you agree, great. If you disagree, great. That’s why we have a game.

And most of all, no matter what you read from any pundit, remember this — it’s YOUR team. Draft players you believe in. Consider any smart opinion you come across, but make your own decisions. Trust yourself. You can do this.

And remember to have fun, and laugh about it all. It’s a game about a game. It feels so sweet when it goes well. When things fall apart, well, that’s why you drafted a second team, or maybe dabbled in DFS. There’s always another game.

Let’s get to work. This is my 2020 blueprint. Next week, I’ll focus on more specific scouting notes and player targets and fades. This is more of an overview.

Quarterback

You know the drill by now. Quarterback is the most important position in all sports, but it’s almost an afterthought in fantasy. Mind you, Patrick Mahomes crushed our fake game two years ago, and Lamar Jackson was that player last year. But remember, they were especially valuable for two reasons: They scored a ton, but were downright affordable with respect to ADP.

If you want to jump in early for Mahomes or Jackson this year, that’s fine. You’ll need to be especially sharp with your running back and wideout picks later, but it can be done. I’d rather be a value shopper at this position, knowing that you can do well pretty much at any tier.

Do you want to shop in the second tier? Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott both look like plausible MVP candidates. Josh Allen’s rushing makes him interesting. Plenty of pundits think Kyler Murray could be this year’s Mahomes/Jackson, the sophomore star who takes a seismic leap.

Will Kyler Murray be this year's Lamar Jackson? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) More

We know the rushing quarterback can be a cheat code, but you won’t have to give up much if you wait and opt for a stationary veteran. Maybe Ben Roethlisberger’s body really is healthier than ever — the Steelers have fun pieces around him. When has Drew Brees ever let us down over a fantasy season? Tom Brady was sent to a new team just in time — the Buccaneers have exciting skill talent, the Patriots probably don’t. Matt Ryan might be playing catchup all year.

The leagues I set up will likely be superflex (you can start a second quarterback) because this position is so deep. I’m excited about youngsters like Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, and Gardner Minshew, and yet none of those players are in my Top 17 at the position. That’s how ridiculous the depth is here.

QB TLDR: Although the top stars are tantalizing, I’ll focus on a second-tier star, or play the value game later. But no matter what area you want to focus on, it’s never hard to solve quarterback — preseason or in-season.

Running Back

This is the big fantasy position, the one that usually determines how far your team can go. Alas, bell cows have become rarer in today’s game, and with that, I’ve settled into a calm as I consider roster builds. I certainly lean strongly towards taking a first-round running back, provided I feel it’s someone who squarely belongs in that area, but I’m more casual as I work towards what my RB2 becomes. Usually, I’ll start a draft with one exciting running back, and then a parade of wideouts. (Note that I’m saying usually — all draft plans should be considered flexible; the best fantasy managers know it’s worth pivoting in-progress if a room offers surprising, but unexpected, opportunities.)

