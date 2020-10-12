Here's Why We're Watching Oncolytics Biotech's (TSE:ONC) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) has seen its share price rise 300% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Oncolytics Biotech shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Oncolytics Biotech Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Oncolytics Biotech last reported its balance sheet in June 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$30m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$22m. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of June 2020. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Oncolytics Biotech's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Oncolytics Biotech isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 37% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Oncolytics Biotech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Oncolytics Biotech does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$107m, Oncolytics Biotech's CA$22m in cash burn equates to about 21% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Oncolytics Biotech's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Oncolytics Biotech's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Oncolytics Biotech has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

