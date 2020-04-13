Here's Why We're Watching Kyckr's (ASX:KYK) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Kyckr (ASX:KYK) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Kyckr Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Kyckr last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.9m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 14 months from December 2019. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ASX:KYK Historical Debt April 13th 2020

How Well Is Kyckr Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Kyckr trimmed its cash burn by 10% over the last twelve months. And operating revenue was up by 12%, too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Kyckr has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Kyckr To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Kyckr is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$13m, Kyckr's AU$3.9m in cash burn equates to about 30% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Kyckr's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Kyckr's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Kyckr has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

