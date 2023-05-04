Here's Why We're Watching Beyond Frames Entertainment's (FRA:8WP) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Beyond Frames Entertainment (FRA:8WP) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Beyond Frames Entertainment Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Beyond Frames Entertainment last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth kr48m. In the last year, its cash burn was kr39m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from December 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Beyond Frames Entertainment Growing?

Notably, Beyond Frames Entertainment actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 132%, signifying heavy investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 21% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Beyond Frames Entertainment Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Beyond Frames Entertainment is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of kr236m, Beyond Frames Entertainment's kr39m in cash burn equates to about 16% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Beyond Frames Entertainment's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Beyond Frames Entertainment's revenue growth was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Beyond Frames Entertainment you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

