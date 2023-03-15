Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Optimax Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPTIMAX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Optimax Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 20th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.012 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.024 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Optimax Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of MYR0.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 88% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Optimax Holdings Berhad's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 54% a year over the past five years.

Unfortunately Optimax Holdings Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Optimax Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering Optimax Holdings Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Optimax Holdings Berhad and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

