Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Prudential Financial's shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Prudential Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 4.9% on the current share price of $103.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Prudential Financial reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Prudential Financial was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Prudential Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Prudential Financial? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Prudential Financial and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Prudential Financial and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

