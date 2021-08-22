Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Appreciate Group's (LON:APP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Appreciate Group's shares before the 26th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.006 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.012 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Appreciate Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of £0.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Appreciate Group paid out 219% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Appreciate Group's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 39% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Appreciate Group has seen its dividend decline 3.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Appreciate Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Appreciate Group is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. Appreciate Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

So if you're still interested in Appreciate Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Appreciate Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

