Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Fondia Oyj's (HEL:FONDIA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Fondia Oyj (HEL:FONDIA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. You can purchase shares before the 26th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of April.

Fondia Oyj's next dividend payment will be €0.26 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.26 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fondia Oyj stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of €6.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fondia Oyj paid out a disturbingly high 289% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 255% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Fondia Oyj intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to the payment.

Fondia Oyj does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Fondia Oyj's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Fondia Oyj's 16% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fondia Oyj's dividend payments per share have declined at 14% per year on average over the past two years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Fondia Oyj worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Fondia Oyj is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Fondia Oyj. For example - Fondia Oyj has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

