Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Skåne-möllan AB (publ)'s (STO:SKMO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Skåne-möllan AB (publ) (STO:SKMO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of May.

Skåne-möllan's next dividend payment will be kr11.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr11.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Skåne-möllan has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of SEK424. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Skåne-möllan's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Skåne-möllan can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Skåne-möllan paid out 94% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Skåne-möllan generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 84% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Skåne-möllan's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Skåne-möllan's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Skåne-möllan has seen its dividend decline 0.9% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Skåne-möllan worth buying for its dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Skåne-möllan is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Skåne-möllan despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Skåne-möllan (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

