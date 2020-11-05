Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Oxford Immunotec Global's (NASDAQ:OXFD) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Oxford Immunotec Global Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2020, Oxford Immunotec Global had cash of US$161m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$12m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2020. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Oxford Immunotec Global Growing?

Over the last year, Oxford Immunotec Global maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue actually dropped 19%, which is a worry. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Oxford Immunotec Global To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Oxford Immunotec Global seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Oxford Immunotec Global has a market capitalisation of US$345m and burnt through US$12m last year, which is 3.4% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Oxford Immunotec Global's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Oxford Immunotec Global's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Oxford Immunotec Global insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

