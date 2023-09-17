Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Lifezone Metals' (NYSE:LZM) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Lifezone Metals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, Lifezone Metals had US$59m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$30m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of March 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Lifezone Metals Growing?

Notably, Lifezone Metals actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 165%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 28% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Lifezone Metals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Lifezone Metals seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$937m, Lifezone Metals' US$30m in cash burn equates to about 3.2% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Lifezone Metals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Lifezone Metals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lifezone Metals you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

