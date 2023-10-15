Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's (CVE:PINK) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (CVE:PINK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the CA$21m in cash it held at June 2023. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$12m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 20 months from June 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI did book revenue of CA$583k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just CA$361k. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 21% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Raise Cash?

While Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a market capitalisation of CA$81m and burnt through CA$12m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's Cash Burn?

The good news is that in our view Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash runway. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

