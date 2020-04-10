Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Fram Skandinavien's (STO:FRAM B) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Fram Skandinavien (STO:FRAM B) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Fram Skandinavien

How Long Is Fram Skandinavien's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2019, Fram Skandinavien had kr55m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was kr15m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.6 years from December 2019. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

OM:FRAM B Historical Debt April 10th 2020

How Well Is Fram Skandinavien Growing?

Notably, Fram Skandinavien actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 102%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that certainly give us pause, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 66%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Fram Skandinavien is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Story continues

How Easily Can Fram Skandinavien Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Fram Skandinavien has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Fram Skandinavien has a market capitalisation of kr110m and burnt through kr15m last year, which is 14% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Fram Skandinavien's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Fram Skandinavien is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Fram Skandinavien (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Fram Skandinavien may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.