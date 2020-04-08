Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Access Intelligence's (LON:ACC) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Access Intelligence's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Access Intelligence has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the UK£2.0m in cash it held at November 2019. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£6.9m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 3 months from November 2019. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Access Intelligence will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 11 months. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

AIM:ACC Historical Debt April 8th 2020

Is Access Intelligence's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Access Intelligence actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. As it happens, shareholders have good reason to be optimistic about the future since the company increased its operating revenue by 51% over the last year. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Access Intelligence Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Access Intelligence's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£40m, Access Intelligence's UK£6.9m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Access Intelligence's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Access Intelligence's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Access Intelligence's situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Access Intelligence that investors should know when investing in the stock.

