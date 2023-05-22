Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Volpara Health Technologies' (ASX:VHT) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Volpara Health Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2022, Volpara Health Technologies had NZ$12m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through NZ$14m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from September 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Volpara Health Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 16 months. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Volpara Health Technologies Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Volpara Health Technologies is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 3.9% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 36% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Volpara Health Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Volpara Health Technologies is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Volpara Health Technologies has a market capitalisation of NZ$202m and burnt through NZ$14m last year, which is 6.9% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Volpara Health Technologies' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Volpara Health Technologies is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its cash runway does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Volpara Health Technologies that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

