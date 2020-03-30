Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Mont Royal Resources's (ASX:MRZ) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Mont Royal Resources (ASX:MRZ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Mont Royal Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Mont Royal Resources last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.0m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$888k. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.5 years as of December 2019. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

ASX:MRZ Historical Debt March 30th 2020

How Is Mont Royal Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Mont Royal Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 390% in the last year. That kind of sharp increase in spending may pay off, but is generally considered quite risky. Mont Royal Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Mont Royal Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

While Mont Royal Resources does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Mont Royal Resources has a market capitalisation of AU$4.9m and burnt through AU$888k last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Mont Royal Resources's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Mont Royal Resources's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Mont Royal Resources has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

