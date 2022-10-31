Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's (KLSE:EFFICEN) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Efficient E-Solutions Berhad (KLSE:EFFICEN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, Efficient E-Solutions Berhad had RM46m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was RM5.1m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 9.1 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Efficient E-Solutions Berhad doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just RM13m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 5.5% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Efficient E-Solutions Berhad is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Efficient E-Solutions Berhad To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Efficient E-Solutions Berhad is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM121m, Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's RM5.1m in cash burn equates to about 4.2% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Efficient E-Solutions Berhad is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Efficient E-Solutions Berhad that investors should know when investing in the stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

