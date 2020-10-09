Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Urbanise.com's (ASX:UBN) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Urbanise.com (ASX:UBN) stock is up 123% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Urbanise.com shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Urbanise.com Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2020, Urbanise.com had cash of AU$4.7m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$1.3m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years as of June 2020. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Urbanise.com Growing?

Happily, Urbanise.com is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 59% over the last year. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 19% during that time. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Urbanise.com Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Urbanise.com has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$70m, Urbanise.com's AU$1.3m in cash burn equates to about 1.9% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Urbanise.com's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Urbanise.com's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Urbanise.com that investors should know when investing in the stock.

