Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Aravive's (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Aravive's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2022, Aravive had cash of US$54m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$65m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Aravive will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 5 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Aravive Growing?

Notably, Aravive actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 102%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 23% in that time. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Aravive To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Aravive has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$101m, Aravive's US$65m in cash burn equates to about 64% of its market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Aravive's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Aravive's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Aravive (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

