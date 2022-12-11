Here's Why Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Uchi Technologies Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Uchi Technologies Berhad grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Uchi Technologies Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to RM202m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Uchi Technologies Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Uchi Technologies Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Uchi Technologies Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM511m. That equates to 34% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Uchi Technologies Berhad, with market caps between RM881m and RM3.5b, is around RM1.2m.

The Uchi Technologies Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM54k in the year to December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Uchi Technologies Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Uchi Technologies Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Uchi Technologies Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Uchi Technologies Berhad that you should be aware of.

Although Uchi Technologies Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

