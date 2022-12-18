Here's Why We Think Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Zurich Insurance Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Zurich Insurance Group has grown EPS by 9.4% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Zurich Insurance Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 10% to 16%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 33%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Zurich Insurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Zurich Insurance Group has a market capitalisation of CHF65b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$121m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Zurich Insurance Group but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Zurich Insurance Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Zurich Insurance Group is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Zurich Insurance Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

