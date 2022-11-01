Here's Why We Think XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide XMH Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is XMH Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that XMH Holdings grew its EPS from S$0.0086 to S$0.027, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. XMH Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.2% to 5.0%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Since XMH Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$20m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are XMH Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

XMH Holdings top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Chairman & MD Tin Yeow Tan spent S$154k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of S$0.23. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since XMH Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Although, with XMH Holdings being valued at S$20m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have S$12m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is XMH Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

XMH Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest XMH Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for XMH Holdings that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of XMH Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H