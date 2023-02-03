Here's Why We Think Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Wolters Kluwer with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Wolters Kluwer Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Wolters Kluwer managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Wolters Kluwer remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to €5.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Wolters Kluwer Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Wolters Kluwer, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold €11m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.04% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Wolters Kluwer To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Wolters Kluwer is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer that we have uncovered.

