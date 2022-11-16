Here's Why We Think Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Univar Solutions with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Univar Solutions

How Fast Is Univar Solutions Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Univar Solutions has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Univar Solutions' EPS catapulted from US$1.59 to US$3.86, over the last year. Year on year growth of 143% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Univar Solutions is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.2 percentage points to 8.4%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Univar Solutions' future EPS 100% free.

Story continues

Are Univar Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent US$894k buying Univar Solutions shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & CFO Nicholas Alexos for US$655k worth of shares, at about US$26.19 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Univar Solutions is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$50m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Univar Solutions To Your Watchlist?

Univar Solutions' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Univar Solutions deserves timely attention. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Univar Solutions that we have uncovered.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Univar Solutions isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here