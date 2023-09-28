Here's Why We Think Time Finance (LON:TIME) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Time Finance (LON:TIME). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Time Finance Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Time Finance has grown EPS by 28% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Time Finance's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Time Finance achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to UK£27m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Time Finance is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£25m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Time Finance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Time Finance have collectively spent UK£28k acquiring shares in the company. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Ronald Russell for UK£26k worth of shares, at about UK£0.26 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Time Finance stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Time Finance, with market caps under UK£165m is around UK£284k.

Time Finance's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£236k in the year leading up to May 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Time Finance Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Time Finance's strong EPS growth. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Time Finance that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

