Here's Why We Think Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Skyline Champion with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Skyline Champion's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Skyline Champion has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Skyline Champion has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$5.65 to US$5.88, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 4.0%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Skyline Champion's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Skyline Champion Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Skyline Champion insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$65m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Skyline Champion Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Skyline Champion is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Skyline Champion has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

