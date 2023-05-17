Here's Why We Think SILK Laser Australia (ASX:SLA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SILK Laser Australia (ASX:SLA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is SILK Laser Australia Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, SILK Laser Australia has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, SILK Laser Australia's EPS soared from AU$0.092 to AU$0.14, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 48%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, SILK Laser Australia has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 31% to AU$90m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are SILK Laser Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In the last twelve months SILK Laser Australia insiders spent AU$32k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. We also note that it was the Director, Sinead Ryan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$22k for shares at about AU$2.70 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for SILK Laser Australia is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold AU$20m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 12% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does SILK Laser Australia Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into SILK Laser Australia's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on SILK Laser Australia by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

