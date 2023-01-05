Here's Why We Think Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Signature International Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Signature International Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Signature International Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Signature International Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.033 to RM0.092, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 178%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Signature International Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Signature International Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM730m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Signature International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Signature International Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM167m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 23% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Signature International Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Signature International Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Signature International Berhad very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Signature International Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

