Here's Why We Think Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Sanli Environmental Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Sanli Environmental's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Sanli Environmental's EPS shot from S$0.0042 to S$0.0087, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 109% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Sanli Environmental shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -2.1% to 1.8%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Sanli Environmental isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$25m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Sanli Environmental Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent S$1.2m buying Sanli Environmental shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Boon Kee Kew, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying S$602k for shares at about S$0.07 each.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Sanli Environmental will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only S$25m Sanli Environmental is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have S$9.3m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Does Sanli Environmental Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Sanli Environmental's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Sanli Environmental deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Sanli Environmental (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

