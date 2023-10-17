Here's Why We Think ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ONEOK with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is ONEOK Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that ONEOK has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, ONEOK's revenue dropped 10% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 12% to 19%. That falls short of ideal.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ONEOK's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ONEOK Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that ONEOK insiders spent a whopping US$1.8m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the President, Pierce Norton, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1.5m for shares at about US$60.96 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ONEOK insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$212m. This comes in at 0.5% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Pierce Norton, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like ONEOK, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

The ONEOK CEO received US$8.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does ONEOK Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ONEOK's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe ONEOK deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ONEOK , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

