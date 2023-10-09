Here's Why We Think Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Olympia Financial Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Olympia Financial Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Olympia Financial Group's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Olympia Financial Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that Olympia Financial Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.6 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below.

Olympia Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$226m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Olympia Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Olympia Financial Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$20m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 9.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Olympia Financial Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Olympia Financial Group's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Olympia Financial Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

