Here's Why We Think NiSource (NYSE:NI) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NiSource (NYSE:NI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

NiSource's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that NiSource's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that NiSource's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note NiSource achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$5.9b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for NiSource's future EPS 100% free.

Are NiSource Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$12b company like NiSource. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like NiSource, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

The NiSource CEO received total compensation of just US$252k in the year to December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is NiSource Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that NiSource has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that NiSource is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for NiSource (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

