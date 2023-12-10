Here's Why We Think Mpact (JSE:MPT) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mpact (JSE:MPT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Mpact Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Mpact's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Mpact's EPS soared from R3.84 to R5.04, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 31%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Mpact maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.8% to R13b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Mpact Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite R40m worth of sales, Mpact insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending R46m on purchases in the last twelve months. An optimistic sign for those with Mpact in their watchlist. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Bruce Strong, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying R14m for shares at about R29.20 each.

Should You Add Mpact To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Mpact's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. To put it succinctly; Mpact is a strong candidate for your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mpact has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

