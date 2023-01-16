Here's Why We Think Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Mensch und Maschine Software Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Mensch und Maschine Software has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Mensch und Maschine Software remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to €300m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Mensch und Maschine Software's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Mensch und Maschine Software Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Mensch und Maschine Software insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 46% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. This insider holding amounts to That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Is Mensch und Maschine Software Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Mensch und Maschine Software's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. If you think Mensch und Maschine Software might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

