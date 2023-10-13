Here's Why We Think Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lloyds Banking Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Lloyds Banking Group's Improving Profits

Lloyds Banking Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Lloyds Banking Group's EPS shot up from UK£0.056 to UK£0.086; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 55%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Lloyds Banking Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Lloyds Banking Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to UK£18b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Lloyds Banking Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Lloyds Banking Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold UK£27m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Lloyds Banking Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Lloyds Banking Group's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Lloyds Banking Group's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that Lloyds Banking Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

