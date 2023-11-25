Here's Why We Think Jet2 (LON:JET2) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Jet2 (LON:JET2), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Jet2's Improving Profits

Jet2 has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Jet2's EPS shot from UK£0.95 to UK£2.01, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 111% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Jet2 maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 34% to UK£5.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Jet2 Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Jet2 shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£452m. That equates to 19% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Jet2 Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Jet2's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Jet2 for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Jet2 that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

