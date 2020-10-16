Here's Why I Think Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.
In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Hunters Property (LON:HUNT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.
How Fast Is Hunters Property Growing?
If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Hunters Property grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.
Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Hunters Property's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.
In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.
Since Hunters Property is no giant, with a market capitalization of UK£18m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.
Are Hunters Property Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.
We haven't seen any insiders selling Hunters Property shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Non-Executive Deputy Chairman Harry Hill bought UK£23k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£0.58.
And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Hunters Property insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 70% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£12m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!
While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Glynis Frew, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Hunters Property with market caps under UK£155m is about UK£271k.
The Hunters Property CEO received UK£222k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.
Is Hunters Property Worth Keeping An Eye On?
One important encouraging feature of Hunters Property is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Even so, be aware that Hunters Property is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...
