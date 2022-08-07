Here's Why We Think Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Howmet Aerospace with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Howmet Aerospace Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Howmet Aerospace grew its EPS by 9.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Howmet Aerospace achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$5.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Howmet Aerospace Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$15b company like Howmet Aerospace. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$111m. We note that this amounts to 0.7% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Howmet Aerospace but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Howmet Aerospace To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Howmet Aerospace is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that Howmet Aerospace is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

