Here's Why We Think Helvetia Holding (VTX:HELN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Helvetia Holding (VTX:HELN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Helvetia Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Helvetia Holding has grown EPS by 28% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Helvetia Holding's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Helvetia Holding shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.9% to 20% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Are Helvetia Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Helvetia Holding, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold CHF14m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Helvetia Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Helvetia Holding's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Helvetia Holding that you need to take into consideration.

