Here's Why We Think UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years UP Global Sourcing Holdings grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note UP Global Sourcing Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to UK£147m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of UP Global Sourcing Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are UP Global Sourcing Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with UK£502k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. An optimistic sign for those with UP Global Sourcing Holdings in their watchlist. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Graham Screawn who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£294k, paying UK£1.96 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for UP Global Sourcing Holdings will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Owning 43% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at UK£36m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add UP Global Sourcing Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, UP Global Sourcing Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for UP Global Sourcing Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that UP Global Sourcing Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

