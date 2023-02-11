Here's Why We Think Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Flowers Foods with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Flowers Foods Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Flowers Foods grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Flowers Foods remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$4.8b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Flowers Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Flowers Foods, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$492m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Flowers Foods with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$7.9m.

Flowers Foods offered total compensation worth US$6.0m to its CEO in the year to January 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Flowers Foods Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Flowers Foods is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Flowers Foods, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Flowers Foods that we have uncovered.

