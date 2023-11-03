Here's Why We Think First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for First Busey

How Quickly Is First Busey Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years First Busey grew its EPS by 8.8% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that First Busey's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note First Busey achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.2% to US$451m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for First Busey?

Story continues

Are First Busey Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$938k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$1.8m insiders spent purchasing stock. This bodes well for First Busey as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Stephen King, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$250k for shares at about US$21.44 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for First Busey bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$71m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because First Busey's CEO, Van Dukeman, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Busey, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.6m.

First Busey offered total compensation worth US$2.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does First Busey Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, First Busey is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First Busey.

The good news is that First Busey is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.