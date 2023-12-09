Here's Why We Think FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like FedEx (NYSE:FDX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is FedEx Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that FedEx has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, FedEx has actually recorded a dip in revenue. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for FedEx.

Are FedEx Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In the last year insider at FedEx were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$86k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Stephen Gorman who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$249k, paying US$231 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for FedEx bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$5.4b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does FedEx Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, FedEx's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for FedEx that you should be aware of.

